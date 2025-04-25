Championship Standings

Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) arrives at his home round as the Championship leader, having collected 136 points and four wins across the first three rounds. He’ll be looking to bounce back after two DNF at Assen due to technical issues with his bike. Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) sits second with 115 points, just 21 behind Bulega. The Turkish star will look to close the gap despite lacking experience at Cremona, having missed the 2024 round due to injury. Fresh from claiming his first WorldSBK win, Andrea Locatelli (Pata Maxus Yamaha) holds third place with 107 points heading into his home round. Alvaro Bautista, Bulega’s teammate and two-time WorldSBK Champion, is fourth with 86 points. Last year’s triple winner at Cremona, Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team), rounds out the top five with 81 points.

Historical Performance

Cremona debuted on the WorldSBK calendar in 2024, and Danilo Petrucci made it a weekend to remember with a hat-trick of victories—his first and only wins in the class so far. Podium finishers at the Italian circuit last season included Bulega , Bautista , Alex Lowes (bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team) , and Andrea Iannone (Team Pata Go Eleven) . Bulega was the 2024 polesitter, setting a 1’27.953 lap time. Ducati dominated Cremona last year with eight podiums out of a possible nine. The only non-Ducati finish was Alex Lowes ’ second place in the Superpole Race for Kawasaki. Notable Performances and Records

With his Superpole Race win at Assen, Toprak Razgatlioglu is now just two wins shy of matching Alvaro Bautista's career total of 63—second on the all-time WorldSBK wins list. For the first time since 2021, Bautista is not leading the Championship after three rounds. In 2021, he was 11th at this stage; in the following three seasons, he led the standings after the first three race weekends.

Danilo Petrucci,

Barni Spark Ducati Racing:

"I really like the Cremona Circuit. It was actually a surprise for me last year—I found myself feeling really comfortable there. It's quite fast and flowing, and I especially enjoy the first four or five corners that run right through the middle of the grandstands. It's always packed with fans, and that makes it even more special.

It’s also our home race as a team, and it’s a great place to compete because the crowd is full of people who are truly passionate about racing. Last year was incredible—we won all the races. This year will be much more difficult, but the goal remains the same as always: fight for the podium. That’s what we’ll try to do.”

