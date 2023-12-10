Lion City Sailors sailed to their first-ever Singapore Cup crown after beating Hougang United 3-1 in the final that was played at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

Sailors, who took over Home United three years ago, put in the work to duly earn a penalty that was converted by Richairo Živković in the 27th minute.

Three minutes before the break, Sailors went 2-0 up when Naoki Kuriyama headed in the shot from Maxime Lestienne.

Veteran Shawal Anuar made sure of the win when he scored the third goal of the game for Sailors in the 81st minute as Kazuma Takayama then nailed the consolation goal for Hougang deep in injury time.

