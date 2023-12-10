Than KSVN took full advantage of the slip-up of Ho Chi Minh City I to take over the leadership of the National Women’s Championship – Thai Son Bac Cup 2023.

Than KSVN comprehensive 3-0 beating of Thai Nguyen T&T saw them picked up their seventh win in eight matches for 21 points as HCMC I stumbled to a 2-0 loss to Hanoi I for their first defeat of the season.

For Than KSVN, Thu Xuan fired in the lead after 20 minutes as Duong Thi Van then finished off a move just before the break.

And just after the hour mark, Nguyen Thi Van made it 3-0 for the well-deserved win and Than KSVN’s place at the top of the standings.

In the meantime, the early goal gave Hanoi I a well-worked 2-0 win over HCMC I.

Just four minutes into the game, Bien Thi Hang finished off a cross from Nguyen Thi Hoa as Hanoi I then doubled their advantage in the 53rd minute with a header from captain Pham Hai Yen.

The win for Hanoi I saw them moved up to second while defending champions HCMC I slipped down to third.

Elsewhere, Hanoi II drew Ho Chi Minh City I 0-0 as Phong Phu Ha Nam beat Son La 3-0.

