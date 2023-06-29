Lion City Sailors have appointed Aleksandar Ranković as Head Coach as the club looks to strengthen its challenge for the Singapore Premier League (SPL) title and plot an improved second foray into Asia’s top-tier club competition: the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League (ACL).

The 44-year-old joins the Sailors on a two-year contract from Eredivisie side FC Utrecht – the club that launched the career of Belgian international Dries Mertens and former Liverpool forward Dirk Kuyt – serving as assistant coach to Henk Fraser. He steps into the role vacated by Risto Vidaković.

Ranković started his coaching career in the youth squads of ADO Den Haag, before moving to coach various Eredivisie first teams including Vitesse Arnhem, Sparta Rotterdam and ADO Den Haag, where the Serb was head coach.

