The Persija Jakarta vs PSM Makassar tie on 1 July 2023 will kick off the BRI Liga 1 2023/24 season.

The match will be played at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium.

For this season, the FA of Indonesia (PSSI) dan organizer PT Liga Indonesia Baru (PT LIB) will re-introduce the relegation and promotion system.

And also, there will be the Regular Series and also Championship Series systems being put in place.

The Regular Series will see the 18 clubs in the top flight playing out the usual 34 matches in a league season.

After that, the top four teams will play in the Championship Series on a home-and-away format before the top two teams then take part in the BRI Liga 1 final.

This will also be held on a home-and-away basis.

The BRI Liga 1 2023/24 season is set to end on 28 April 2024.

#AFF

#PSSI

#BRILiga1

Like this: Like Loading...