Lion City Sailors created history despite losing 1-0 to Sydney FC in their AFC Champions League Two™ 2024/25 semi-final second leg at Sydney Football Stadium on Thursday.

The Sailors advanced to the final 2-1 on aggregate and in the process became the first team from Singapore to qualify for an Asian clubs championship final.

The result takes Lion City through to a meeting with Sharjah FC of the United Arab Emirates, who defeated Saudi Arabia’s Al Taawoun on Tuesday to confirm their progress to the decider.

