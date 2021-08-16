Lion City Sailors kept up the pressure at the top of the 2021 AIA Singapore Premier League (SPL) following their confident 4-1 win over Tampines Rovers last night.

A brace from Stipe Plazibat (36th and 48th minute) to be followed by further goals from Gabriel Quak (34th) and Saifullah Akbar (46th) made sure of the full points for Lion City even though Boris Kopitović managed to struck one in just before the hour for the visitors.

The full points gave Lion City Sailors 31 points from 14 matches played – just three points behind leaders Albirex Niigata, who have played a match more.

And this week, Albirex got back to their winning form when they scored all five goals in the 4-1 victory over Hougang United.

Reo Kunimoto scored early in the second minute before adding another in the 78th minute to complete the double as Yasuhiro Hanada (89th) and Takahiro Tezuka (90th) then completed the rout for Albirex.

Hougang’s only goal of the game was from an own goal from Mahiro Takahashi nine minutes to the end.

2021 AIA SINGAPORE PREMIER LEAGUE

RESULTS

Albirex Niigata FC 4-1 Hougang United

Geylang International 2-4 Tanjong Pagar United

Young Lions 4-2 Balestier Khalsa FC

Lion City Sailors 4-1 Tampines Rovers

