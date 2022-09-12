Lion City Sailors FC have secured the 2022 Deloitte Women’s Premier League (WPL) title off the back of an unbeaten run with two matches left.

Their 4-0 victory against Still Aerion Women’s FC at Yishun Stadium earlier tonight was their ninth in 10 matches and put them on 28 points, guaranteeing that second-placed Tanjong Pagar United – with 20 points from the same number of matches – are unable to catch them.

The newly-crowned champions for the 21st edition of the WPL amassed 37 goals, with 10 coming from current league top-scorer Izzati Rosni. With just two goals conceded, they also possess the league’s best defence out of the seven teams involved.

The Sailors become the 14th different winner of the WPL, bringing an end to the four-year reign of Warriors FC from 2016 to 2019. The Warriors had previously maintained perfect performances the last two seasons by winning every single one of their fixtures.

The WPL trophy presentation will be held after the final match of the season between the Sailors and Tanjong Pagar on Sunday, 2 October 2022 at Yishun Stadium, where the champions will receive S$25,000 in prize money and the coveted trophy.

#AFF

#FAS

Like this: Like Loading...