The Singapore Men’s National Team secured a 3-1 win over Maldives in a friendly with three headed goals — one from Amirul Adli and a brace from Ikhsan Fandi — sealing the victory for Singapore in front of a 2,297-strong home crowd.

The win at the Bishan Stadium comes just five days before the Lions’ Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027™ Group C qualifier against Bangladesh in Dhaka.

