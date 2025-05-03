Race 1 Highlights:

Fans were on the edge of their seats for Saturday’s WorldWCR Race 1 as Klint Forward Racing riders Maria Herrera and Roberta Ponziani fought tooth and nail for victory at Italy’s Cremona Circuit. Local hero Ponziani made a lightning start off the line, hungry for success at her home track after qualifying second on Friday. Spurred on by the support of the home fans and hunting down polesitter Maria for the best part of the race, Roberta was able to make a decisive pass on the very last lap and secure her very first WorldWCR race win, on home soil. Lying third from start to finish, a consistent Beatriz Neila (Ampito Crescent Yamaha) stuck with the frontrunners to complete the first of the weekend’s races just 0.2 from rival Ponziani. Third on the grid, Astrid Madrigal (Pons Italika Racing FIMLA) dropped to sixth on lap three but was not about to relinquish a potential top five finish. The Mexican rider ran an intelligent race, getting the measure of her closest rivals before passing both Avalon Lewis (Carl Cox Motorsports) and Sara Sanchez (Terra&Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR Team) in the final stages to snatch fourth and boost her points tally in the process. A solid performance by Sanchez saw the Spaniard cross the line just three tenths behind Madrigal, for a fifth-place finish that translates into more important championship points. Strong off the line, New Zealander Lewis lost ground in the latter stages but was nevertheless the first rookie across the line, in sixth position, followed by Australian rider Tayla Relph (Full Throttle Racing). Fourteenth on lap one, rookie Lucie Boudesseul (GMT94-YAMAHA) made an incredible recovery, making up six positions over the course of the 12-lapper to finish eighth, her best result to date. In the mix for seventh earlier on in the race, regular points finishers Isis Carreno (Pons Italika Racing FIMLA) and Pakita Ruiz (PR46+1 Racing Team) were forced to settle for ninth and today. Not satisfied with the race win, Ponziani also put in the fastest lap of race 1, a 1’40.496 which she set on the very lap. This will put the Italian on pole for Sunday’s race 2, ahead of Neila, second, and Herrera, third. Boosting Italy’s ranks at home track Cremona, wildcard Denise Dal Zotto (Affinity Sports Academy Rokit Rookies) was pleased to cross the line fifteenth and score a first championship point. France’s Ornella Ongaro was forced to serve a long lap penalty due to irresponsible riding at the previous Assen round but did well to make up ground and cross the line eighteenth. Emily Bondi (ZELOS Trasimeno) and Mallory Dobbs (Diva Racing) both crashed out on lap 1; understandably frustrated with the outcome, neither rider sustained injury. South African Jessica Howden (Team Trasimeno) was less fortunate, a turn 1 crash leaving her with a left shoulder contusion, right arm bruise and left elbow abrasion. Jessica will be reviewed prior to Sunday’s warm-up.

Championship Standings:

Herrera now tops the championship standings with 65 points. Neila lies a very close second, separated from leader Maria by just four points (61)Race 1 winner Ponziani boosts her tally and moves into third with 49 points.

now tops the championship standings with 65 points. lies a very close second, separated from leader by just four points (61)Race 1 winner boosts her tally and moves into third with 49 points. Key Points: Pole position: Maria Herrera (Klint Forward Factory Team) – 1’40.468Race 1 winner: Roberta Ponziani (Klint Forward Racing Team)Race fastest lap: Roberta Ponziani – 1’40.496

P1 | Roberta Ponziani | Klint Forward Factory Team

“I knew I could be fast here, but I also knew it would be tough to battle Maria today. She and I tried to build a bit of a gap but that wasn’t possible today, with Neila sticking close behind. I was waiting for the final lap and knew I was quicker in the final part of the track, so I had to try to pass my teammate along the straight. It all went to plan, and I was able to win, so I’m really happy. I saw everyone celebrating, it was so great to see my home crowd supporting me. It’s a great result for the team and I must thank everybody for their support. I don’t know if my strategy will work again tomorrow, but I’ll be trying for another win, for sure!”



P2 | Maria Herrera | Klint Forward Factory Team

“The race was good for me – I pushed to the limit and was really able to stay focused lap after lap, so I’m happy about that but not so happy about second place after having led the race until the last lap! But today’s 1-2 is a great race for the team of course, if we could do that every race it would be great. Roberta ran a really good race and I’m glad she could win at her home round. I need to analyse everything ahead of Race 2, as I felt that my rivals learned a lot about my riding in today’s race.”



P3 | Beatriz Neila | Ampito Crescent Yamaha

“The race was a little difficult, with the hot conditions, and I didn’t have the best feeling with my bike today, to be honest. But I’m happy because third position is great for the championship. I want to say a big thank you to the team for their hard work. At the start of the race, I thought I might be in with a shot at the win but, by the end, I thought it was best to settle for third than risk a mistake, or a crash. Tomorrow I’d like to be quicker and more aggressive – I want to be fighting for the win.”

Race 1 Results

1. Roberta Ponziani (Klint Forward Racing Team)

2. Maria Herrera (Klint Forward Racing Team) +0.150s

3. Beatriz Neila (Ampito Crescent Yamaha) +0.397s

4. Astrid Madrigal (Pons Italika Racing FIMLA) +6.377s

5. Sara Sanchez (Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR Team) +6-616s

6. Avalon Lewis (Carl Cox Motorsports) +10.022s

Like this: Like Loading...