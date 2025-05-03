Formula E and Google Cloud complete daring ‘Mountain Recharge’, charging up the GENBETA prototype race car for a full lap of the Circuit de Monaco solely from regenerative braking.

Descending 1,000 vertical metres down a French alpine pass in ‘free-wheel’ mode, Google AI Studio located and mapped the GENBETA route, calculating key braking zones and gravitational analytics.

The project highlights the formidable regenerative braking capability of Formula E cars that produce 40% of energy needed for a race, during the race.

This ethos of the GENBETA project seamlessly aligns with the series’ Title Partner, ABB, helping industries develop leaner, cleaner and pioneering technological solutions that are engineered to outrun.

Formula E has once again redefined the boundaries of electric performance, innovation and partner integration with its latest GENBETA project, ‘Mountain Recharge’.

In a daring demonstration in collaboration with Google Cloud, Formula E’s GENBETA prototype development race car descended 1,000 vertical metres down a French alpine road in ‘free-wheel mode’ and through regenerative braking alone amassed enough energy to complete a full lap of the legendary Circuit de Monaco.

Shot and produced by Red Bull Media House, in partnership with Google Cloud marketing, the project showcased not only the performance and agility of the car down the technical mountain road from the Col de Braus summit, but the cutting-edge regenerative performance of the GENBETA car.

Starting with only enough energy to power on the car, the daring descent was carried out by Formula E Test Driver and Former Maserati MSG Racing Team Principal, James Rossiter.

The 22 world-class drivers – despite starting with full batteries – need to make up at least 40% of the energy needed to finish each race through regenerative braking, making them some of the most efficient and sustainable race cars ever made. This is a focal point not only for Formula E but also its partners such as ABB, who use and develop technology that is engineered to outrun to improve efficiency across multiple industries.

The car can recuperate a staggering 600 kW of energy in race mode (250 kW front power unit + 350 kW rear power unit), proving how slowing down can be just as powerful as speeding up.

So how did it work?

To make Mountain Recharge a reality, Formula E collaborated with its Official Cloud Technology Services Partner and Official Cloud Security Partner, Google Cloud, with support from its GENBETA partners ABB, Hankook, and SABIC.

Using Google Cloud’s AI-powered solutions, leveraging the Gemini API via Google AI Studio, Formula E and Google Cloud explored the feasibility: could the GENBETA car generate enough charge through regenerative braking while rolling downhill to complete a full 3.337-km lap of the Circuit de Monaco?

THE TECHNOLOGY

Google Cloud’s integration:

Google AI Studio: The Gemini API via Google AI Studio was used to analyse the complex variables of the descent. The AI model helped identify and analyse optimal braking zones, calculate the impact of speed-to-weight ratios and gravitational forces, and refine driving angles to maximise energy regeneration.

The Gemini API via Google AI Studio was used to analyse the complex variables of the descent. The AI model helped identify and analyse optimal braking zones, calculate the impact of speed-to-weight ratios and gravitational forces, and refine driving angles to maximise energy regeneration. BigQuery: Google Cloud’s unified, serverless data to AI platform collected, stored, and analysed real-time telemetry data transmitted from the car during the descent, providing crucial insights for verification and analysis.

Google Cloud’s unified, serverless data to AI platform collected, stored, and analysed real-time telemetry data transmitted from the car during the descent, providing crucial insights for verification and analysis. Firebase: Google Cloud’s application development platform, Firebase was used to rapidly build and host the intuitive dashboard application that allowed race engineers to visualise real-time car telemetry data from BigQuery on their Chromebooks and Pixel devices.

Google Cloud’s application development platform, Firebase was used to rapidly build and host the intuitive dashboard application that allowed race engineers to visualise real-time car telemetry data from BigQuery on their Chromebooks and Pixel devices. NotebookLM: Google’s AI-powered research and writing assistant, NotebookLM, was used throughout the project lifecycle to consolidate technical specifications, logistical plans, and engineering data, streamlining collaboration between Formula E and Google Cloud teams.

Google’s AI-powered research and writing assistant, NotebookLM, was used throughout the project lifecycle to consolidate technical specifications, logistical plans, and engineering data, streamlining collaboration between Formula E and Google Cloud teams. The Power: Using only the potential energy of gravity, the car had to regenerate between 1.6 to 2.0 kWh – enough to power it around the entire 3.337-km race track. This is the equivalent of fully charging nearly 60 Google Pixel 9 Pro XL mobile devices simply from regen energy.

Alex Aidan, VP Marketing, Formula E said:

“This isn’t just another attention grabbing racing story – it’s a case study in how high-efficiency regeneration and cloud-based AI can revolutionise how we think about mobility, energy optimisation and sustainability. The challenge we faced illustrates the kind of real-world problems Google Cloud’s technology and that of our wider partner group can solve – whether it’s regenerative braking for road cars, dynamic route planning for delivery fleets, or efficient energy management in smart cities. It’s about developing technology that is designed to handle everyday circumstances and engineered to outrun.

“At Formula E and with the GENBETA project, we’re all about pushing the boundaries of what’s possible and doing things others have never dreamed of. The way our partnership with Google Cloud has rapidly evolved and our longstanding relationship with ABB not only shows the potential for technology to transform racing, but how global brands are bringing their narratives and products to life through impactful collaboration.”

Guillaume Roques, Senior Director, EMEA Marketing, Google Cloud said:

“Google Cloud thrives on helping partners solve unique challenges with data and AI, and the ‘Mountain Recharge’ project is a fantastic demonstration of how AI can tackle complex, real-world challenges. Using our technologies, we were able to model the intricate physics of the descent and precisely calculate the regeneration potential. This isn’t just about race cars; it’s about how our AI capabilities can help any organization optimize for efficiency and sustainability by turning data into actionable insights.”

