ONSIDE Fantasy Football is the first of its kind in the Southeast Asian sporting landscape and will see the prestigious ASEAN football championship come to life in the Web3 space. The digital collectibles minted and distributed via the ONSIDE collection platform will be used to enhance the gameplay in Low6’s hugely successful UltimateFan franchise.

The innovative whitelabel game issues and rewards players with ‘packdrops’ which reveal footballers’ and teams’ cards to create lineups for each contest. With points being earned from the real-life performances, players will compete on a global contest leaderboard as well against friends, family and colleagues in Invitational Private Leagues. The recently announced NFT collection can be applied to a player’s squad to boost their points score.

UltimateFan has already proved to be a huge hit for Low6 with over 1⁄4 million instals for the game to date. It has published versions for the NFL Cincinnati Bengals, LA Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars, as well as a World Cup game for Flutter’s Sportsbet brand that charted as the Number 1 Free App in the App Store and Number 1 Top Free Sport App in the Google Play Store within the Australian region. The