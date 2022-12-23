Low6, the award-winning leader in sports gamification, has partnered with global sports marketing agency SPORTFIVE and Be Media, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, to deliver an NFT-led Fantasy Football game for the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022, which runs from December 20, 2022 to January 16, 2023.
ONSIDE Fantasy Football is the first of its kind in the Southeast Asian sporting landscape and will see the prestigious ASEAN football championship come to life in the Web3 space. The digital collectibles minted and distributed via the ONSIDE collection platform will be used to enhance the gameplay in Low6’s hugely successful UltimateFan franchise.
The innovative whitelabel game issues and rewards players with ‘packdrops’ which reveal footballers’ and teams’ cards to create lineups for each contest. With points being earned from the real-life performances, players will compete on a global contest leaderboard as well against friends, family and colleagues in Invitational Private Leagues. The recently announced NFT collection can be applied to a player’s squad to boost their points score.
UltimateFan has already proved to be a huge hit for Low6 with over 1⁄4 million instals for the game to date. It has published versions for the NFL Cincinnati Bengals, LA Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars, as well as a World Cup game for Flutter’s Sportsbet brand that charted as the Number 1 Free App in the App Store and Number 1 Top Free Sport App in the Google Play Store within the Australian region. The
whitelabel game has scooped “Fantasy Product” and “Innovation of the Year” at the EGR Awards as well as Low6 being recognised as “B2B Fantasy & DFS Supplier” at the EGR B2B Awards 2022.
Jamie Mitchell, the CEO of Low6, commented: “Animoca Brands is paving the way to building out the metaverse and we’re thrilled to be partnering on this innovative fantasy game for the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup. Given the success of UltimateFan, we’re confident that our leading sports game will provide a hugely engaging experience for fans as well as showcase the value of NFTs within the gaming space.”
Malcolm Thorpe, Managing Director, Southeast Asia at SPORTFIVE, said: “We are proud to partner with Low6 to bring about an unparalleled experience for our fans of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup. By adding an aspect of gamification to ONSIDE, we are able to provide regional fans with a new and fun way to engage with the NFT collectibles and grow these groundbreaking digital assets further within the Southeast Asia sporting landscape.”
