Luke Plapp (Team Jayco AlUla) has won Stage 8 of the 108th Giro d’Italia, the 197 km long Giulianova-Castelraimondo, ahead of Wilco Kelderman (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) and Diego Ulissi (XDS Astana Team).

Diego Ulissi (XDS Astana Team) is the new Maglia Rosa

STAGE RESULTS

1 – Luke Plapp (Team Jayco AlUla) – 197 km in 4h44’20”, av speed 41.571 km/h

2 – Wilco Kelderman (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) at 38″

3 – Diego Ulissi (XDS Astana Team) s.t.

GENERAL CLASSIFICATION

1 – Diego Ulissi (XDS Astana Team)

2 – Lorenzo Fortunato (XDS Astana Team) at 12″

3 – Primož Roglič (Red Bull – Bora – Hansgrohe) at 17″

THE OFFICIAL JERSEYS

Maglia Rosa, leader of the General Classification, sponsored by IUMAN – Intimissimi Uomo – Diego Ulissi (XDS Astana Team)

leader of the General Classification, sponsored by Maglia Ciclamino, leader of the Points Classification, in collaboration with Ministero degli Affari Esteri e della Cooperazione Internazionale and ITA Italian Trade Agency – Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek)

leader of the Points Classification, in collaboration with Maglia Azzurra, leader of the Gran Premio della Montagna (KOM), sponsored by Banca Mediolanum – Lorenzo Fortunato (XDS Astana Team)

leader of the Gran Premio della Montagna (KOM), sponsored by Maglia Bianca, Best Young Rider, born after 01/01/2000, sponsored by Conad – Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates XRG)

xSpeaking seconds after the stage finish, the stage winner Luke Plapp said: “It’s crazy. I can’t believe it to be honest. I feel like it’s been a long time coming, just targeting the Aussie summer and not being able to make a result happen in Europe. So many times I’ve been close at the Giro last year… It’s so special to make it happen today. We marked it as a stage for a few weeks. This morning on the bus we were very excited. The fight for the breakaway was unbelievably difficult. I gave myself one more chance and a massive group went. It was worth it in the end. I went solo with 45km to go because I knew that I couldn’t beat any of them in a sprint. The first one to make a move always has an advantage. I just thought I’d give it a crack. From the Olympics last year to a wrist surgery in February and crashing in the first time trial of the Giro, this win makes it worth the efforts to come back after all the setbacks. A result like this is amazing”. – www.giroditalia.it

