The World Match Racing Tour is pleased to announce the addition of its first ever tour stage in Ireland with the launch of the Dublin Match Cup from 25-28 September 2025. Developed by the Irish Match Racing Association with support from Sport Ireland, the Dublin Match Cup joins the 2025 tour season as a tier 2 world tour event, awarding points to the annual tour leaderboard.

The brand-new Dublin Match Cup will bring the world’s best match racing sailors to Dublin’s shores, marking a significant milestone for the country’s sailing community. Twelve teams will be invited to the debut event in September to be sailed in the waters of Dún Laoghaire Harbour in an identical fleet of eight J80’s.

As an official stage of WMRT, the Dublin Match Cup will showcase high-intensity, head-to-head match racing, featuring elite sailors from around the world and promises 4 days of exceptional match racing. The event promises thrilling action on the water, complemented by an exciting festival atmosphere for spectators onshore.

IMRA Co-Founder and Dublin Match Cup Chair, Ruairi Finnegan, who has competed on the World Match Racing Tour, expressed his excitement about the event coming to Ireland: “Having raced on the World Match Racing Tour, I know first hand how intense and thrilling match racing can be. Bringing WMRT to Ireland is a huge step forward for the sport here, giving local sailors the chance to compete against the best in the world on home waters. This level of match racing in Ireland not only improves the standard in match racing, but also is a pathway to developing high level sailors in all crew positions in Ireland, improving the level for all keel boat racing.”

WMRT Executive Director James Pleasance added “We are delighted to be supporting IMRA with the launch of the Dublin Match Cup as our first ever tour stage in Ireland. We have had a number of Ireland based teams compete on the tour and I am confident this new event will grow in the years to come and encourage new teams to get involved in match racing and the tour.”

Hosted by the National Yacht Club, one of Ireland’s premier sailing institutions, the event will take place against the stunning backdrop of Dublin Bay. The Dublin Match Cup is expected to attract top international teams, further solidifying Ireland’s position on the global sailing map. As match racing continues to grow worldwide, this event aligns with the Irish Match Racing Association’s commitment to fostering homegrown talent and increasing participation in the sport.

“We are honoured to welcome the World Match Racing Tour sailors and supporters to the National Yacht Club this September to compete for the Dublin Match Cup”, said Commodore of the National Yacht Club, Peter Sherry. “This event highlights the growing interest in the skill and excitement of match racing among Irish Sailors. Dun Laoghaire Harbour and Dublin Bay offer some of the best racing conditions and sailing facilities in Europe and we look forward to welcoming the worlds top match racing sailors who will bring the skill, strategy and excitement of this dynamic sailing discipline.”

The Irish Match Racing Association (IMRA) has seen significant growth since its founding in early 2024, expanding to host six events in 2025, including four Grade 4 Qualifier Events, one Grade 3 National Championship event, and one Grade 2 event, the Dublin Match Cup. In just its second year, IMRA has successfully sold out its first two national qualifier events, demonstrating the increasing demand for competitive match racing in Ireland. The Dublin Match Cup serves as another major step in IMRA’s mission to develop the discipline and provide a pathway for Irish sailors to compete on the international stage.

“We are thrilled to bring the World Match Racing Tour to Ireland for the first time”, said Oisin Cullen, Chairperson of the Irish Match Racing Association. “Dublin, with its rich maritime heritage and passionate sailing community, is the perfect location for an event of this caliber. The Dublin Match Cup will not only highlight world-class match racing but also provide a fantastic experience for Irish Match Racing sailors and further develop the discipline in Ireland.”

The Dublin Match Cup is proudly supported by Sport Ireland and will take place from 24th – 28th September 2025, with racing unfolding in close quarters to ensure maximum spectacle for both local and international audiences. Full details, including the Notice of Race, are available on the Irish Match Racing Association website and the WMRT website.

