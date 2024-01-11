The exhilarating M32 catamaran is making a triumphant return to the vibrant waters of Miami, promising an extraordinary display of speed, skill, and strategy. With notable crew changes from the previous season, anticipation is high as sailing enthusiasts gear up for races featuring top-tier teams from around the globe.

The off-season saw significant crew changes, injecting a fresh dynamic into the M32 fleet. Don Wilson, alongside new tactician Adam Minoprio, clinched victory spectacularly, securing the win with a race to spare.

Meanwhile, the introduction of the new team “Lucky Dog,” led by skipper Travis Weisleder, previously known for his prowess in the Melges 24, added an exciting dimension to the competition, showcasing their mettle and leaving a lasting impression.

Reigning world champions, Rated X, with skipper Jake Julien, had a challenging regatta, facing a few setbacks that landed them in a commendable second overall. The fiercely competitive field ensured that every race was a display of skill, strategy, and sheer determination. The podium was rounded out with Pursuit, skippered by class President, Bill Ruh.

Beyond the intense races, Miami’s lively nightlife is the perfect place for teams to relax and have a good time. The after-sails and class get-togethers are a fantastic way to kick off the evening. With great conditions on Biscayne Bay, Miami is the ultimate spot for both competitive sailing and unforgettable celebrations.

The M32 race management continues to push the boundaries, using a fully automated race course with MarkSetBots and the Vakaros Race Sense system for automated ocs giving better quality races and less waiting time.

The 13 scheduled races were completed in various conditions amid occasional rain showers on the final day spicing things up, the Miami winter series proved again to be the ultimate battleground for professional sailors and speed enthusiasts alike.

As the M32 class continues its winter series in Miami it solidifies its status as the go-to destination for those seeking the perfect blend of speed and competition. The four-event winter series next regatta is in February, and the competition will intensify as teams from Italy and Sweden join the fleet.

