It is a period of uncertainty for the sailing world with canceled and postponed events, yacht clubs closing, and people not being able to sail. It’s tough times, and we wish a speedy recovery for our friends in those areas most affected. Having an event to look forward to helps us get through these difficult times, and we are pleased to announce the 2021 M32 World Championship.

In an agreement between the Clube Naval de Cascais and the M32 International Class Association, it was confirmed the 2021 M32 World Championship will be sailed in Cascais in October. In addition, Cascais will also host one of the European Series events already in August this year. Club President Gonçalo Esteves says, “For Clube Naval de Cascais it’s a great honor to host in Cascais M32. In a year where everything is singular and in a year that most of the sports events will be canceled, we are very delighted to receive the M32 Class association in Cascais. Here in Cascais, we have been capable of hosting the majority of the important one design circuits in the world, and M32 will fit in our requirements.”

M32 skipper and Worlds 2019 runner-up Pieter Taselaar with his team Bliksem has been to Cascais in other classes and is excited to come back. “Cascais is one of the most epic sailing venues in the world with a long history of hosting world-class events because of its unique location and superb sailing conditions. It ranks amongst my top 3 most favorite sailing venues in the world and never fails to live up to its reputation.”

In addition to the World Championship, Cascais will host one of the stops of the European Series already this year in August. This will be a great opportunity for the teams to get to know the waters of next year’s Worlds, and test the different race area options. “We are really excited to bring the M32 European Series to Portugal and to Cascais, one of the most famous sailing venues in the World. We now have 5 fantastic venues for the 2020 Series which I truly hope we will be able to visit this year,” says Ian Williams of team GAC Pindar, winner of last year’s European Series.

The class still remembers a successful World Championship in Riva del Garda last year, and this year the fleet is gearing up for the Miami Worlds in November. “We expect record numbers in Miami in November this year, and it’s great to keep the momentum of having next year’s Worlds in place. Last year in Riva we saw a big interest from the US fleet to travel and tick off the bucket list of epic sailing events. Cascais should be on that list,” says David Doucett of M32 North America.

Rita Gonçalves, Olympic sailor and renowned event developer with experience of the M32 class, will act as regatta organizer. “It’s with great pleasure that once again I’ll see the M32 Catamarans in Portugal, especially in Cascais, my home club! I’m honored to work with the M32 since 2015 with the goal of developing the class in Portugal. Right in that year the M32’s were sailing in Volvo Ocean Race Stopover Lisboa with corporate events! In 2018 I’ve promoted the M32’s sailing in Lisboa with the WMRT & Regata de Portugal. And now the city of Cascais receives the M32 ICA for the next 2 years! This year in August will be a great warmup Series for next year’s World Championship! Amazing effort from the Clube Naval de Cascais and Municipality of Cascais for accepting this 2-year challenge that puts Cascais as one of the World’s best sailing spots. Welcome & see you soon in Cascais!”

Class Manager Mattias Dahlstrom is very happy with a Championship in Cascais and comments, “Building a class it’s crucial that we plan the racing seasons well ahead, and I’m glad to have the agreement in place already now. Cascais is one of the world’s iconic sailing venues and fits well with our commitment to good sailing in good places. The message we are sending is that with the M32 you will have good racing for years to come. Plans are already taking shape for another classic regatta venue for the 2022 Worlds.”



M32 World Championships

2021 – Cascais, Portugal

Scheduled for October

2020 – Miami, USA

Scheduled for November 16-22

2019 – Riva del Garda, Italy

Winners: Overall AND Corinthian Don Wilson USA, Convexity

2018 – Chicago, USA

Winners: Overall Phil Robertson NZL, China One Ningbo. Corinthian Rick DeVos, USA, REV

2017 – Marstrand, Sweden

Winners: Overall Phil Robertson NZL, China One Ningbo. Corinthian Don Wilson USA, Convexity

Full results at m32world.com/results-archive/

M32 European Series 2020

May 22-24 – Euro 1 Sanremo, Italy

June 12-14 – Euro 2 Amsterdam, Holland

July 10-12 Euro 3 Marstrand, Sweden

August 7-9 – Euro 4 Cascais, Portugal

September 4-6 Euro 5 and European Championship Lake Garda, Italy

Full schedule at m32world.com/calendar/