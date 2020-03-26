The Sabah Tennis Association Exco Committee had a teleconferencing today and unanimously agreed to postpone the coming AGM and the Inter-District Tennis tournament scheduled for mid- April to another realistic date to be decided later after the movement control order (MCO) is lifted.

The MCO which was supposed to end on March 31 has been further extended to April 14 and all sporting activities nationwide have been canceled indefinitely, including the Malaysia Games (SUKMA) scheduled for July 11-19. The biennial games have been postponed to a later date.

STA President Johnson Koh in Kota Kinabalu on Thursday and he appealed to all tennis players to be calm, stay fit by doing something at home and said he “knows that tennis players are creative and can stay fit in their own methods and ways” during the MCO.

“Stay at home doesn’t mean doing nothing. Do something meaningful in your home. Clear your unwanted things and have better space. You can sort those T-Shirts that you have not worn for so long to be given to some needy homes and many others.

“The coming SUKMA has also been postponed. Don’t give up or quit tennis, Hang on, for the time being, do shadow tennis training exercises, practice your strokes … ‘Pukul angin training’. Let’s pray and hope the Covid-19 pandemic will be over soonest.

“Let’s all heed and follow the government’s MCO directive and STAY AT HOME but be meaningful,” said Koh, a former national player himself. RIZAL ABDULLAH