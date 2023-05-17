Magnus Cort Nielsen (EF Education-EasyPost) has won Stage 10 of the 106th Giro d’Italia, the 196km long Scandiano-Viareggio. Derek Gee (Israel – Premier Tech) and Alessandro De Marchi (Team Jayco AlUla) finished second and third respectively.

Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) is the new Maglia Rosa.

STAGE RESULTS

1 – Magnus Cort Nielsen (EF Education-EasyPost) – 196 km in 4h’51’15″, av. speed 40.378 km/h

2 – Derek Gee (Israel – Premier Tech) s.t.

3 – Alessandro De Marchi (Team Jayco AlUla) at 2″

GENERAL CLASSIFICATION

1 – Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers)

2 – Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) at 2″

3 – Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) at 5″

THE OFFICIAL JERSEYS

Maglia Rosa, leader of the General Classification, sponsored by Enel – Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers)

leader of the General Classification, sponsored by – Maglia Ciclamino , leader of the Points Classification, sponsored by Agenzia ICE with the brand Madeinitaly.gov.it – Jon athan Milan (Bahrain – Victorious)

, leader of the Points Classification, sponsored by – Maglia Azzurra, leader of the Gran Premio della Montagna, sponsored by Banca Mediolanum – Davide Bais (Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team)

leader of the Gran Premio della Montagna, sponsored by – Maglia Bianca, Best Young Rider, sponsored by Intimissimi Uomo – João Pedro Gonçalves Almeida (UAE Team Emirates)

Speaking seconds after the stage finish, the stage winner Magnus Cort Nielsen said: “I’m extremely happy to complete my trilogy, winning a stage of the Giro d’Italia after the Tour de France and La Vuelta. But it’s been one of the hardest days I’ve spent on the bike. Firstly I had to get back to the front. Then my radio wasn’t working because of the rain so I was never sure where the chasing peloton was. But we kept pushing hard. It was worth it. It’s hard to believe that it happened though.”

The Maglia Rosa Geraint Thomas said: “It was nice but obviously not ideal conditions to be leading the Giro. It was a solid day with lots of attacking. It was pretty cold on top of the hill and crazy in the descent. I’m happy with getting through this stage alright. In this race anything can happen, especially with the weather.” – www.giroditalia.it

