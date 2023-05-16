Malaysia completed the mission to secure a double in hockey after the women’s team overcame Thailand 4-1 to clinch gold in the final at the Morodok Tech National Sports Complex here on Tuesday.

It was Malaysia’s 34th and final gold of the Cambodia SEA Games as all competitions ended.

Malaysia had beaten Thailand 2-0 to win gold when field hockey was held at the 2017 Kuala Lumpur.

Despite Thailand taking the lead through Natthakarn Aunjai’s field goal, the Malaysians fought back with goals from Siti Nur Arfah Mohd Nor, Nuraini Abdul Rashid Nurmaizatul Hanim Syafi Shiek Fuad and Nur Afiqah Syahzani Azhar.

Skipper Juliani Mohd Din although Malaysia failed to meet the 40-gold target, athletes must move on.

“This is the last gold medal for Malaysia… We hope this gold medal will spur national athletes to not give up. There are more SEA Games to come, practise what’s needed. Don’t feel down with the missed target,” said Juliani.

