Just as soon as the first round of the TM Malaysia Cup 2020 was over, came the news that the quarterfinals of the oldest competition in Malaysia – have been postponed to a later date.

This was announced by Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, the Senior Minister for Security at the daily COVID-19 briefing today.

“We are sorry to all football fans as the decision has been made (by the National Security Council) to postpone the Malaysia Cup,” said Ismail.

“The decision to postpone was made under the advice of the Ministry of Health. Furthermore, several states in Malaysia are currently under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), so it is best that we postpone the Malaysia Cup to a later date.”

The quarterfinals of the Malaysia Cup were supposed to be held on 12 and 13 November 2020.

TM MALAYSIA CUP 2020

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

Pulau Pinang beat Felda United 3-1

UiTM FC beat Kelantan 3-2

Johor Darul Ta’zim beat Kuching FA 1-0

Terengganu FC beat PJ City FC 1-0

Perak beat Kelantan United 4-0

Kedah beat Pahang 3-2

Selangor beat Melaka 2-1

