Newly appointed Western Sydney Wanderers coach Carl Robinson has pledged to bring A-League Finals Series football back to Wanderland.

Wanderers announced the former Newcastle Jets and Vancouver Whitecaps coach as their new chief on Thursday, October 15.

The Red and Black pounced to snap up Robinson and his assistant Kenny Miller as replacements for the dismissed Jean-Paul de Marigny.

De Marigny was appointed as a permanent head coach until the end of the 2020/21 season on Tuesday, 14 July but the club decided to move in a new direction just 90 days later.

For more, please click on to https://www.a-league.com.au/news/carl-robinson-western-sydney-wanderers-appointed-former-newcastle-jets-head-coach

