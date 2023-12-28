Hope springs eternal they say but realistic should be the key word when the Malaysia national team starts their campaign in the AFC Asian Cup 2023 in less than two weeks.

With the Qatar showcase just days away, FA of Malaysia (FAM) President Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin could not have made a more succinct statement than when he pointed out on the need to be realistic.

This is especially true when Malaysia are in a tough Group E against two-time winners South Korea, Jordan and Bahrain.

“If we can get into the Round of 16 it is good enough. We must be realistic and realise that the 24 competing teams are the best in Asia,” said Hamidin.

“Head coach (Kim) Pan-gon is working towards that (making the Round of 16) and so are we (FAM).”

Malaysia will start their Group E campaign against Jordan on 15 January 2023 before taking on Bahrain on 20 Jan 2023 and then South Korea on 25 January 2023.

Only the winners and runners-up of each group, together with the four best third-placed teams, will advance to the Round of 16.

