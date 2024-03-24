Malaysia staged a second half fight back to hold Afghanistan to a 3-3 draw in their opening game of the NSDF Futsal Championship 2024 at the Nonthaburi Provincial Administrative Organization Central Stadium.

The Malaysians did not lose focus even though they were 2-0 down at the half when Afghanistan found the back of the net through Reza Hossein Poor in the ninth minute and Mehram Ghulami in the 19th minute.

Two quick Malaysian goals in three minutes – Mohammad Awalluddin (30th minute) and Ahmad Harith Naim (33rd) – put both teams back on level 2-2.

And even though Mehram Ghulami managed to restore the advantage for Afghanistan in the 39th minute, the Malaysians then pulled a last gasp equaliser from Mohammad Awalluddin (40th minute) for both teams to share the spoils.

