The Malaysian women’s national team left today for Palestine to take part in the qualifying round of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup.

The team under head coach Jacob Joseph has been placed in Group H of the qualifiers against Thailand (19 September 2021) and hosts Palestine (22 September 22).

MALAYSIAN WOMEN’S NATIONAL TEAM

No Name Position 1. NURUL AZURIN BINTI MAZLAN GOALKEEPER 2. OLEVIA OLGA SABRINUS GOALKEEPER 3. ASMA BINTI JUNAIDI GOALKEEPER 4. MALINI BINTI NORDIN DEFENDER 5. JESSICA SUSANNE MAILU DEFENDER 6. STEFFI SARGE KAUR SEARGEANT SINGH DEFENDER 7. NURFATIN BINTI ROZANI DEFENDER 8. SITI NURFAIZAH BINTI SAIDIN DEFENDER 9. HELLMA EMILY JOININ DEFENDER 10. MIRA FAZLIANA BINTI AIDI DEFENDER 11. NOR SAEMA BINTI CHE TENGAH DEFENDER 12. PEDROLIA MARTIN SIKAYUN MIDFIELDER 13. JACIAH JUMILIS MIDFIELDER 14. ALICE MIC MICHEAL MIDFIELDER 15. EVA OLIVIANIE ANTINUS MIDFIELDER 16. DADREE ROFINUS MIDFIELDER 17. NUR FAIQAH SAFIRA BINTI MOHAMAD FARID MIDFIELDER 18. LEE XIN YI ANDREA MIDFIELDER 19. WAITIE TAMING MIDFIELDER 20. NUR LYANA BINTI SOBERI MIDFIELDER 21. NUR FARISHAH ERINNA HISHAM MIDFIELDER 22. HENRIETTA JUSTINE STRIKER 23. PUTERI NORALISA WILKINSON STRIKER

#AFF

Like this: Like Loading...