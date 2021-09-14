Selangor Mac FC smashed Kuantan Rangers to pick up their first win and their first full points of the AFF Futsal Cup 2021 this evening at the Terminal 21 Hall in Korat, Thailand.

Following from their 3-0 loss to Freefire Bluewave Chonburi yesterday, Selangor were all over their counterparts from Pahang when they raced to a 3-1 lead at the half.

Selangor were on target off Muhammad Fariq Mohammad’s early fifth minute strike as Muhammad Saad Abdul Sani then fired in a brace (12th and 17th minute) for them to be comfortable in front.

Pahang’s only goal of the game came in the 14th minute through Mohd Khairul Effendy Mohd Bahrin.

The second half was all Selangor as Muhammad Ekmal Shahrin (23rd minute) and Mohammad Geravand Safarkhan (37th) then found the back of the net to add to the tally.

In the meantime, Freefire Bluewave Chonburi made it a perfect two wins from two matches played when they romped to an identical 5-1 victory over Mohahang All Star FC from Cambodia in the second game of the day.

A double each from Supakorn Sangom (8th and 23rd minute) and Airton Oliveira Da Hora Brandao (20th and 25th minute) put Freefire well on the way with another from Natchapol Tangploy (35th) confirming their full points.

Mohahang’s goal came late in the 39th minute through Lun Sothydarath for the final scoreline.

AFF FUTSAL CUP 2021

RESULTS & FIXTURES

13 Sept: Freefire Bluewave Chonburi 3-0 Selangor Mac FC / Port FC 2-0 Pahang Rangers FC

14 Sept: Pahang Rangers 1-5 Selangor Mac FC / Freefire Bluewave Chonburi 5-1 Mohahang All Star FC

15 Sept: Mohahang All Star FC vs Pahang Rangers FC (1400hrs) / Port FC vs Selangor Mac FC

