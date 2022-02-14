The same positivity can be heard from Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team). The eight-time World Champion ends the Mandalika Test in ninth place as the second fastest Honda rider, 0.4s shy of Espargaro, but it’s all smiles in the number 93’s camp.

Marc Marquez is starting to feel like the new bike is his bike, improvements have been made day-by-day in Mandalika and his words portray that he’s feeling good. Marc Marquez admitted he doesn’t have the “special feeling” with the bike still and was suffering on the final day, meaning no time attack, but testing couldn’t have gone much better.