The eight-time World Champion is provisionally included on the list of riders that will compete at the opening round of 2021

Repsol Honda Team’s Marc Marquez has been included on the Entry List for the 2021 Barwa Grand Prix of Qatar, as the eight-time World Champion edges ever closer to being fit enough to ride his RC213V again.

In an interview with his Repsol Honda Team, published on Monday, the number 93 confirmed that he is feeling “better every day” and hopes that he can be in Doha for the opening round of the season. Marc Marquez has been forced to miss pre-season testing at the Losail International Circuit, but both rider, the team and millions of fans around the world will hope he can be passed fit for Round 1.

Full Provisional Entry List for the Barwa Grand Prix of Qatar:

5 – Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing)

9 – Danilo Petrucci (Tech3 KTM Factory Racing)

10 – Luca Marini (SKY VR46 Avintia)

12 – Maverick Viñales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP)

20 – Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP)

21 – Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamahaa SRT)

23 – Enea Bastianini (Avintia Esponsorama Racing)

27 – Iker Lecuona (Tech3 KTM Factory Racing)

30 – Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu)

32 – Lorenzo Savadori (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini)

33 – Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)

36 – Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar)

41 – Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini)

42 – Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar)

43 – Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team)

44 – Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda Team)

46 – Valentino Rossi (Petronas Yamaha SRT)

63 – Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team)

73 – Alex Marquez (LCR Honda Castrol)

88 – Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)

89 – Jorge Martin (Pramac Racing)

93 – Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team)

