Two days after undergoing surgery on a fractured humerus, reigning World Champion Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) has been declared fit to ride at this weekend’s Gran Premio Red Bull de Andalucia after passing a medical check in Jerez.
Marquez arrived at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto on Thursday morning from Barcelona and has since passed the eagerly anticipated fitness test, which will now see him take to the circuit on board his RC213V this weekend.
Alongside the Spaniard, compatriot Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) and LCR Honda Castrol’s Cal Crutchlow have also been declared fit to ride in Jerez this weekend. Crutchlow also had surgery on Tuesday to fix a small scaphoid fracture, with all three riders looking to add gain their first points of 2020 at Round 2 of the MotoGP™ World Championship.
Keep your eyes peeled on motogp.com for all the latest updates on the trio’s conditions.