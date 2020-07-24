Alongside the Spaniard, compatriot Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) and LCR Honda Castrol’s Cal Crutchlow have also been declared fit to ride in Jerez this weekend. Crutchlow also had surgery on Tuesday to fix a small scaphoid fracture, with all three riders looking to add gain their first points of 2020 at Round 2 of the MotoGP™ World Championship.