The #93 has taken an impressive Sprint victory, claiming P1 ahead of Martin and Acosta after a Saturday full of twists.

Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) has completed a dream Saturday at the Gran Premio GoPro de Aragon, storming to claim his first Tissot Sprint victory – remaining unstoppable throughout the 11 laps. The #93 was the rider to beat at MotorLand Aragon, setting the fastest lap of the Sprint and crossing the line almost three seconds ahead of his rivals. It was another turning point in the Championship, with Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) now claiming the momentum and the title lead heading into Sunday.

Martin crossed the line in second, taking a further nine points towards his Championship charge – finishing three seconds behind Marc Marquez at the line. Meanwhile, Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) claimed third place on Saturday, continuing to impress. Meanwhile, Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) claimed just one point, finishing down in ninth after a tough Sprint.

As the lights went out it was a magical start from Marc Marquez, while Bagnaia plummeted down the order on the run to Turn 1 after a poor start. Further back there was drama at Turn 1, with Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) crashing out before CASTROL Honda LCR’s Johann Zarco also failed to complete the opening lap after a fall.

Marc Marquez put down the hammer early, attempting to stretch a gap to Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing). It was a blistering pace at the front, with the fastest lap going the way of the #93. Martin soon became the sole Pramac rider in the Sprint as Franco Morbidelli (Prima Pramac Racing) crashed on Lap 2.

Meanwhile, rookie sensation Acosta was in the podium places, aiming to convert a front row start into a top three finish in the Sprint. Meanwhile, Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) was sitting in P7, on the tailpipe of Bagnaia on Lap 4. The Italian began to duel with the #33 with Binder’s making the move stick on Lap 6.

It was another shift in the Championship with Martin reclaiming the title lead as Bagnaia now came under pressure from Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™ Team) and Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse Racing) in the final point-scoring position. It was an exhilarating battle with Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team) soon getting involved, overtaking Fernandez before leapfrogging into P7 after Bagnaia and Quartararo ran wide.

Meanwhile, Marc Marquez extended his lead to over three seconds, edging closer to a Sprint victory. The top three remained unchanged, as they continued to run a relentless pace as they entered the final lap. The #93 would remain unstoppable, charging to the line to claim victory on Saturday in Aragon. Martin secured a crucial result in second, finishing ahead of Acosta.

Crossing the line in fourth was Alex Marquez, who completed a dream day for Gresini Racing MotoGP™ after the #73 crossed the line ahead of Miguel Oliveira (Trackhouse Racing). The Portuguese star rounded out the top five and finished as the top Aprilia, finishing almost two seconds ahead of Binder at the line. The #33 continued to battle with Bastianini until the flag, with Binder finishing just 0.147s ahead of Bastianini in seventh.

Meanwhile, Quartararo took P8 as the final point scoring position in the Sprint went the way of Bagnaia, who crossed the line in ninth after a last lap battle with Marco Bezzecchi (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team).

The Aragon Grand Prix is next, with Marc Marquez aiming to end his Grand Prix win drought on Sunday. Will it be a fairytale day? Make sure you join us at 14:00 local time (UTC +2) to find out!

Top 10:

1 Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) 2 Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) +2.961 3 Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) +6.694 4 Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) +9.950 5 Miguel Oliveira (Trackhouse Racing) +11.749 6 Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) +14.144 7 Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team) +14.291 8 Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™ Team) +18.836 9 Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) +20.298 10 Marco Bezzecchi (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) +20.448

