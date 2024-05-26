Central Coast Mariners are 2023-24 Isuzu UTE A-League Champions, after a dramatic 3-1 comeback win over Melbourne Victory at Industree Group Stadium on Saturday night.

Jason Geria opened the scoring for Victory in the 50th minute with a thumping strike into the top-left corner but in the first minute of second-half stoppage time, Mariners substitute Ryan Edmondson snared a dramatic equaliser to ignite the majority of the 21,379-strong crowd – an all-time record attendance at Industree Group Stadium.

Seven minutes into the first period of additional extra time, Miguel Di Pizio scored the goal that set the Mariners on course to the Championship, and became the youngest goalscorer in the history of Australian national league Grand Finals with a composed finish to a clinical Mariners attack.

For more, please click on https://aleagues.com.au/news/grand-final-central-coast-mariners-3-1-melbourne-victory-di-pizio-champions-goals-highlights-video-match-report/

#AFF

#FootballAustralia

#ALeague

#CentralCoastMariners

Like this: Like Loading...