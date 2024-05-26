The AFC Competitions Committee underlined its determination to enhance Asian football after approving a host of key decisions given the strategic reforms to be introduced this year at its third meeting held in Al Ain in the United Arab Emirates.

Led by Chairperson Dr. Tran Quoc Tuan, the Committee noted the enhancements required to elevate the organisational standards of the AFC U23 Asian Cup™, particularly against the backdrop of the non-Olympic qualifiers’ editions.

Moving forward, the Committee agreed to discontinue the non-Olympic qualifiers’ editions from 2030, and for the Competition to be organised quadrennially from 2028.

Additionally, following FIFA’s decision to organise both the men’s and women’s editions of the FIFA U-17 World Cup™ annually rather than biennially, the Committee also approved the new reforms to the AFC U17 Asian Cup™.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/about_afc/cfed/news/pivotal_reforms_approved_by_afc_competitions_committee.html

