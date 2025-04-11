After a Thursday medical check in Lusail, we’ll be seeing the World Champion back on track this weekend.

It’s official – Jorge Martin (Aprilia Racing) has been declared fit to ride at this weekend’s Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar.

Initial medical checks in Europe confirmed the #1 was able to travel to Doha in the hope of racing for the first time this season after we saw and heard from the 2024 World Champion at the Americas GP. And now, having passed the compulsory medical test at the Lusail International Circuit on Thursday, Martin is cleared to head out on track for FP1 on Friday afternoon.

That means we’ll have the reigning World Champion on track for the first time since February’s Sepang Test – great news for Martin, Aprilia and MotoGP.

