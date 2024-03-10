The ‘Martinator’ is back after winning the opening Sprint of the season under the floodlights from Binder and Espargaro.

Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Ducati) took the first Tissot Sprint win of the season, also bagging the first 12 points of the season at the Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar. The Spaniard adds to his Sprint success with an unstoppable performance, beating Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) by half a second at the line.

Aprilia Racing’s Aleix Espargaro had great late-race pace, stealing a podium from reigning World Champion Francesco Bagnaia in a nail-biting opening Sprint.

Martin got the holeshot into turn one, placing the Ducati ahead of the fast-starting Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) who shot from the second row to second place. As the race progressed the front two began to try and create a gap, with Binder taking his first look to try and take the lead on lap two. Binder thought better of this move, remaining in second position.

With just an 11-lap race it was fast and furious with Francesco Bagnaia overtaking fellow Ducati Lenovo Team rider, Enea Bastianini. The Beast battled back, briefly overtaking Bagnaia but ran wide and handed the #1 the position in a fierce battle between teammates.

Martin set the fastest lap of the race earlier on, trying to escape the clutches of the South African. However, the gap began to close with the front six riders bunching together as the race progressed. Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team’s Fabio Di Giannantonio had an early end to his race after a decent start, the Italian crashing on lap two.

The front group continued to battle which allowed Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) to catch the lead group. The #93 qualified in sixth position and was straight on the pace for the start of the Sprint. Marquez found his way through Bastianini and Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) with just five laps remaining.

Marc Marquez could sense a Sprint podium, putting pressure on Bagnaia in third position. However, Marquez made a mistake, running wide and allowing Espargaro to catch and pass the eight-time World Champion. Meanwhile, Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) was having his own battle further down the field with rookie star Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3).

On the final two laps, all eyes were on the front group and Aleix Espargaro who closed the gap to Bagnaia and tried to find a way through. It was a stunning battle and after one failed attempt, Espargaro battled back, passing to take the podium place at the final corner with one lap remaining.

Bagnaia held onto fourth place at the chequered flag, finishing ahead of Marc Marquez who was full of smiles after his first Sprint with Gresini Racing MotoGP™, rounding out the top five. Behind was Bastianini who ended the opening Sprint of the year in sixth. Alex Marquez managed to get the better of Acosta at the line, beating the rookie to seventh position. Maverick Vinales (Aprilia Racing) came across the line to score the final point of the day after coming home to finish in ninth position.

Tune in for more on Sunday at 20:00 local time (UTC +3) on motogp.com, for another battle under the floodlights, you do not want to miss it!

Top 10:

1 JORGE MARTIN (PRIMA PRAMAC RACING) 2 Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) +0.548 3 Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) +0.729 4 Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) +1.625 5 Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) +1.872 6 Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team) +2.322 7 Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) +3.154 8 Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) +4.431 9 Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) +6.738 10 Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) +12.670

