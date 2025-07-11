Aprilia Racing have confirmed the #1 will make his Grand Prix comeback at Brno following a successful test at Misano.

Following a successful test at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, Aprilia Racing have confirmed that Jorge Martin is set to make his injury comeback at the Tissot Grand Prix of Czechia.

Martin was back on board Aprilia’s RS-GP25 for the first time since the Qatar GP at Misano, and after completing 64 laps across the day without any issues, the #1 will travel to the iconic Automotodrom Brno next week.

Should the reigning MotoGP World Champion pass the necessary medical check at the circuit on Thursday the 17th of July, we’ll thankfully be seeing the #1 back on track alongside his MotoGP rivals for the first time since April.

