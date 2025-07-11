Fuel Flow Adjustment for BMW and Ducati – Checkpoint 3 ImplementationThursday, 10 July 2025#WorldSBKAfter the latest Concession Checkpoint (Checkpoint 3), the FIM has determined that both BMW and Ducati have exceeded the performance threshold defined in Article 2.4.3.2 of the regulations. As a result, both manufacturers will now face a revised Fuel Flow penalty.



In accordance with the newly introduced linear penalty algorithm (in place since Checkpoint 2), BMW’s and Ducati’s Performance Threshold values have surpassed the limit, triggering an increased fuel flow restriction. Specifically, both manufacturers will now receive a Fuel Flow Limit penalty of 1.5 kg/h, raised from the previous 1.0 kg/h, reflecting a stronger overperformance relative to the balanced field.



The updated system replaces the former step-based model with a proportional, continuous scale of penalisation, with penalties applied linearly between -0.250 and -1.000:Minimum penalty (-0.250): 0.5 kg/hMaximum penalty (-1.000): 1.5 kg/hFormula: Fuel Flow Penalty = Performance Threshold × 1.5These penalties are cumulative and remain in place unless recovered through improved relative performance, as defined in the same article.



BoP Update for Yamaha in Supersport Next Generation



In the Supersport World Championship, Yamaha’s performance over the last six rounds has been consistently above the competitive average. Following the mid-season review as per Article 2.5.3.1 – Balancing Calculation, and in light of the manufacturer’s recent swingarm update request, the FIM has taken further balancing measures.



Effective from the Donington Park round this coming weekend, the Yamaha YZF-R9’s hard minimum weight will be increased by 5 kg, moving from 161 kg to 166 kg. The updated BoP parameters are as follows:

BrandHard Minimum WeightSoft MaximumCombined Bike & Rider Minimum*Yamaha YZF-R9166 kg175 kg244 kg

This adjustment is made in accordance with Article 2.5.3 – Balancing Various Motorcycle Concepts and is aligned with Yamaha’s agreement to accept future technical modifications if any performance gain was observed post swingarm change. Despite the unchanged engine performance figures, overall competitiveness improvement necessitated this revision.