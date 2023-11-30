The CommBank Matildas will play their final internationals for 2023, taking on Canada in a two-match series.

Australia will take on the world number 10 at Starlight Stadium in Victoria later today with kick-off at 7.30pm PST (2 December at 2.30pm AEDT).

This will be the first meeting between the two sides since Australia defeated Canada 4-0 at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™, knocking the Olympic Gold Medalists out of the tournament and advancing to the Round of 16. –

For more please click on https://www.matildas.com.au/news/match-preview-canada-v-commbank-matildas-2-december-aedt

#AFF

#FootballAustralia

Like this: Like Loading...