New, innovative “Vegan Leatherette” material: hard-wearing and breathable vegan fabric with exceptional durability.

Even more variety: five colourways for the Mercedes-Benz models and two colourways for the Mercedes-AMG models

Exclusive limited edition of the AMG GT²: 299 units produced in the colour combination hyper blue/black

Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG present the new pushchair collection developed with the German pushchair manufacturer Hartan: the All-Terrain, Avantgarde and Performance models and the AMG GT². The highlight is the new, innovative “Vegan Leatherette” material, which is reminiscent of fine leather both visually and to the touch, but does not contain any animal products.

This high-tech fibre is extremely hard-wearing, very breathable and impresses with its durability, as verified in 100,000 so-called abrasion cycles. The AMG GT² combines sportiness, flexibility and maximum ride comfort in a very special way. This model will also be available as an exclusive limited edition, limited to 299 units worldwide.

The pushchairs were developed in close co-operation with the Mercedes-Benz design department, are TÜV-tested and – like all Hartan products – meet the highest standards in terms of material selection and manufacturing quality.

All-Terrain GTR: perfect handling on any surface

The All-Terrain model is the perfect choice for all parents who don’t want to compromise on quality, comfort and style. Equipped with lightweight, ball-bearing air chamber wheels with grip tyres, the All-Terrain GTR pushchair offers maximum off-road mobility. Whether on cobblestones, forest paths or gravel – the extra-large, sprung swivel wheels ensure a comfortable ride on any surface.

Thanks to the height-adjustable handle, parents of different height can push the pushchair comfortably. The extra-long footrest can also be adjusted in several stages. When the pushchair is occupied, the climate zone under the canopy ensures optimum air circulation, while the double folding sun visor guarantees protection from the sun. The All-Terrain is only available with the GTR seat unit.

This can be removed and turned in no time at all. The pushchair frame also be folded compactly in a few simple steps, making it easy to transport. Your little one is well protected by a magnetic 5-point safety harness and a removable safety bar with entry function. The parking brake also ensures a secure hold.

Avantgarde GTX & GTS: modern design meets ergonomic functionality

The Avantgarde combines ergonomic functionality, certified safety and innovative materials with a modern, sporty look. The new model is now available with either the GTX or the GTS seat unit. The GTX seat unit with swivelling function impresses with its ergonomic shape and particularly light weight.

Its GTS counterpart scores points for its classically elegant design and a horizontally adjustable reclining surface that ensures maximum comfort. Thanks to the extendable footrest, the Avantgarde GTS adapts to any size and grows with the child. All Avantgarde models include special functions such as a telescopic handle, climate zone, silently adjustable canopy and fold-out sun visor.

Performance GTS and GTX: flexible and ergonomic

Parent-facing or forward-facing? Thanks to the innovative swivelling handle, such changes of perspective are possible in no time at all. The Performance model also offers safety on any terrain, with a manually operated parking brake and a handbrake on the handle as standard.

Its lockable swivel wheels with air chamber tyres, the adjustable suspension and the swivel push bar make the pushchair a flexible everyday companion. It is compatible with both the GTS and the GTX seat unit. The latter is lightweight, ergonomically designed and can be swivelled into various positions, including a reclining position.

All Mercedes-Benz models are available in five colourways: rubellit, opalith, denim blue, tartufo and sage grey.

AMG GT²: sportiness and maximum ride comfort – available in two colourways and as a limited edition

Thanks to its swivelling wheels and a handbrake as standard, the AMG GT² is at home on any terrain . Among the many highlights are the cross-spoke wheels in a genuine AMG design. With folded dimensions of 69 x 58.5 x 31 cm, the AMG GT² with its seat unit is ultra-compact when folded.

The two new colourways, night black and magma beam, emphasise the special look of the pushchair. The new highlight colour magma beam can be found on the frame of the pushchair and on the wheel rims, as well as in the form of high-quality embroidery on the canopy and the folding bag and – stitched in matching colours – on the leather-look handles.

The centrepiece of the limited edition is the AMG pattern in “hyper blue”. The pattern stands out in high contrast against the black background, and adorns the soft top and the matching premium folding bag. The same shade is picked up as a colour gradient on the black frame. Each of the models, limited to 299 units, also features a genuine AMG badge.

The Bag2Go is included as standard with all pushchairs. This premium bag is ideal for a mobile phone, keys, purse or bottle, and can be attached to the handle with a “click”. It is particularly lightweight and ergonomically padded.

The new pushchairs are available in selected specialist baby shops. Hartan provides a three-year warranty for all models. Further information on the “Mercedes among pushchairs” is available at www.hartan.de.

