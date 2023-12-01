The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have confirmed the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) as the Host Association for the AFC Champions League Elite – Final Stage for the 2024/25 and 2025/26 seasons.

The Continent’s top 24 clubs will be divided into two leagues of 12 teams across the West and East regions, who will compete in a home and away league format for a place in the Round of 16, where the eight winners will advance to the Final Stage.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/club/afc_champions_league/news/xx_1.html

