Verstappen Racing confirms 2026 Nürburgring program with Mercedes AMG Motorsport, unveiling the team’s new livery with spectacular B.A.S.E-jump reveal.

Verstappen Racing announced its commitment to compete in NLS2 and the 2026 Nürburgring 24 Hours, marking a significant step in the team’s long-term vision to challenge at the highest level of endurance racing. The program reflects Max Verstappen’s passion for racing and his continuous pursuit of new driving challenges.

The livery was unveiled in spectacular fashion through a B.A.S.E.-jump reveal. German athlete Max Manow performed a 131-metre B.A.S.E. jump into the cooling tower in Meppen, to reveal the striking new Red Bull livery of the Mercedes-AMG Team Verstappen Racing.

Fans will be able to watch the 24-hour race in May live on Red Bull TV and the Red Bull Motorsports YouTube channel.

The team will compete in several events leading up to the 24-hour race in May: NLS1, NLS2, and the 24h Nürburgring Qualifiers. The car will run with starting number 3 and feature a strong driver line-up consisting of Max Verstappen(NL), Dani Juncadella (E), Jules Gounon (AND) and Lucas Auer (AUT).

Verstappen is set to make his first appearance at the NLS2 on 21 March, using the event as preparation for the 24 Hour Nürburgring, while continuing to complete in the Formula1 season.

Max Verstappen said:

“The Nürburgring is a special place. There’s no other track like it. The 24h Nürburgring is a race that’s been on my bucket list for a long time, so I’m really thrilled we can make it happen now. Last year, I was able to get my DMSB Permit Nordschleife and participate in NLS9, that we won. That preparation is very valuable, as we have learned a lot that we can take into our program this year with NLS2 and the 24-hour race. We’ve got a strong line-up with Dani, Jules and Lucas and great support from Red Bull and Mercedes-AMG Motorsport. Now it’s about putting in the right preparations before the events, so we can maximize everything in the races.”

