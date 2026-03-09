World Athletics has launched the World Athletics Ultimate Fan Challenge, a global competition designed to find the sport’s most passionate supporter ahead of the World Athletics Ultimate Championship in Budapest on 11-13 September 2026.

The Fan Challenge platform is now live, marking the start of a months-long search that will culminate inside the stadium in Budapest, where one supporter will be crowned ‘The Ultimate Fan’.

The Challenge features two phases – one rewarding knowledge and consistency, the other celebrating creativity and passion – with three finalists earning a trip to the Ultimate Championship, including travel, accommodation, tickets and a VIP experience featuring a meeting with Ultimate Legend Usain Bolt.

Phase one: Quiz Challenge

The opening phase centres on a global trivia competition testing fans’ knowledge of athletics.

After registration opens, the first quiz launches on 9 March, with new quizzes released every two weeks until 4 June. Participants answer 10 questions per quiz and earn points towards a live global leaderboard. Fans can also gain points by referring friends and family to join the challenge.

The Quiz Challenge closes on 4 June, with the highest-ranked male and female participants announced as winners shortly after.

Phase two: ‘How I Live Athletics’

The second phase shifts the focus from knowledge to creativity.

From 20 June to 23 July, fans will be invited to submit one original piece of content – video, photo, illustration or graphic – showing how they live athletics in their daily lives. Submissions must fall into one of five themes, ranging from training and cheering to community, culture and heritage.

World Athletics will select one finalist from each category, with the public then invited to vote for the overall winner in August.

Grand finale in Budapest

The two Quiz Challenge winners and the ‘How I Live Athletics’ Challenge winner will travel to Budapest for the Ultimate Championship, where they will take part in a live in-stadium grand finale to determine who will be crowned ‘The Ultimate Fan’.

The World Athletics Ultimate Championship will bring together Olympic champions, world champions and Diamond League Final winners in a condensed contest to determine the ultimate champions in each discipline. Through the Ultimate Fan Challenge, World Athletics is extending that same competitive spirit to fans around the world.

Registration is now open at BeTheUltimateFan.com

