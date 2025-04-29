After a weekend of fierce competition, the field is set for this week’s 60th annual Congressional Cup. Maxime Mesnil (FRA) won the Ficker Cup, but it is Nicole Breault (USA) and Peter Wickwire (CAN) who have advanced to the main field of the prestigious international sailing regatta, the Congressional Cup, hosted by the Long Beach Yacht Club.

Mesnil closed out the regatta with a dominant 3-0 victory over Breault in the final to secure the Ficker Cup title. However, as he was already committed to compete in the Congressional Cup with Switzerland’s Eric Monnin, the second- and third-place teams – Breault and Wickwire, respectively – earned their places in this week’s Congressional Cup.

They join a world-class line-up that is comprised of Chris Poole, USA (Riptide Racing); Johnie Berntsson, SWE (Berntsson Sailing Team); Eric Monnin, SUI (Capvis Swiss Match Racing); Rocco Attili, ITA (RBYS Racing); Ian Garreta, FRA (Med Racing); Cole Tapper, AUS (CYCA); Dave Hood, USA (DH3 Racing); Björn Hansen, SWE (Hansen Sailing Team).

The 60th Congressional Cup starts on Wednesday, April 30th and runs through Sunday, May 4th. Racing takes place off of the Belmont Pier in Long Beach, California, for free up-close viewing for spectators, starting at 11:30 and running until approximately 5 p.m. It will be televised live on YouTube starting Friday, May 2nd with live updates on the Congressional Cup and World Match Racing Tour social media channels throughout the event.

The Ficker Cup was established in 1980 by the Long Beach Yacht Club to honor Bill Ficker. Ficker, a member of Newport Harbor Yacht Club, was a dominant yachtsman, winning the Star Class World Championship in 1958. He famously helmed the older and heavier Intrepid to victory against Gretel II in the 1970 America’s Cup. It was there that Ted Turner coined the phrase “Ficker is Quicker” which was printed on buttons for the campaign and is reflected in our regatta logo. Four years later, Ficker won the 1974 Congressional Cup.

2025 CONGRESSIONAL CUP SKIPPERS

1. Chris Poole / Riptide Racing (USA) 2. Johnie Berntsson / Berntsson Sailing Team (SWE) 3. Eric Monnin / Capvis Swiss Match Racing (SUI) 4. Rocco Attili / RBYS Racing (ITA) 5. Ian Garreta / Med Racing (FRA) 6. Cole Tapper / CYCA (AUS) 7. Dave Hood / DH3 Racing (USA) 8. Björn Hansen / Hansen Sailing Team (SWE) 9. Nicole Breault / Vela Racing (USA) 10. Peter Wickwire / Storm Match Racing (CAN)

.

Like this: Like Loading...