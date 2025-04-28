The 33 hopefuls learned their AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup™ Qualifiers 2026 opponents following the official draw at the AFC House earlier today.The teams were divided into seven groups of four teams and one group of five with the Qualifiers to be played on August 2-10.The teams will be vying for 11 tickets to the Finals, to be hosted by Thailand on April 1-18 next year. The eight group winners and three best runners-up will advance.For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/afc_u20_womens_asian_cup.html/news/u20wac-qualifiers-draw-finalised #AFF

