#Top players and recent US Open champion to ‘Retake the Green’ and elevate women’s golf in tournament for good

The Maybank Championship 2023 themed ‘Retake the Green’ sees world’s best golfers set for an epic showdown at the Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club (KLGCC) from 26 to 29 October 2023, while driving positive change for women’s golf on and off the course, exemplifying Maybank’s belief in advancing women’s golf and motivating the future generation of athletes.

The championship will be witnessing two-time Olympic medallist Lydia Ko, two-time LPGA Tour winner Lilia Vu, Chinese sensation Ruoning Yin, and recently-crowned U.S. Open champion Allisen Corpuz will be teeing off at the Maybank Championship 2023, sanctioned by the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Tour.

Dato’ Khairussaleh Ramli, Group President and CEO of Maybank expressed his anticipation for the tournament, stating that the inclusion of these top female golfers to the championship underscores Maybank’s commitment to inclusivity and celebrating the highest level of excellence in sports, in line with its Humanising purpose.

“We want to celebrate the prestige of this tournament as it is more than just a golfing event, but a values-driven platform which acts as an agent of change that champions a purpose – accelerating women’s golf and inspiring the next generation of golfers,” added Dato’ Khairussaleh.

A New Zealand national, Ko currently ranks third in the Rolex Women’s Golf Rankings, followed closely by No. 4 Yin and No. 5 Vu, whose exceptional skills and captivating performances have garnered acclaim and admiration from golf enthusiasts across the globe. Adding to the star-studded player field is No. 6 Corpuz, who won her first major at the recent U.S. Women Open.

Ko’s extraordinary talent has earned her 19 LPGA tour victories. Among the 26-year-old’s many accomplishments are two Rolex Player of the Year Awards in 2015 and 2022, which she earned with three season wins at the 2022 CME Group Tour Championship, the 2022 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio, and the 2022 BMW Ladies Championship.

At fifteen, Ko became the youngest golfer to win an LPGA Tour event, a record that stood firm until 2017. She is two points shy of being inducted into the LPGA Hall of Fame, which she would earn with two more regular season wins or one major championship victory.

Alongside Ko, 25-year-old Vu, a rising star in the world of golf, will also be gracing the fairways at the Maybank Championship. The world number five has won twice in 2023 at the Honda LPGA Thailand and The Chevron Championship, and has three professional victories on the Epson Tour. The Californian’s inspiring journey of overcoming obstacles as a professional golfer is a testament to her unwavering passion for the game.

Chinese national Yin, world number four in the Rolex Rankings, has established herself as a force in golf at just 20-years-old, winning the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and DIO Implant LA Open. Following in the footsteps of China’s famous golfer Shanshan Feng, Yin became just the second golfer from the People’s Republic of China to win on the LPGA Tour.

Similarly, world No. 6 Corpuz is a name to watch at the Maybank Championship 2023. Her recent victory is not only her first professional win, but also her first major championship in the U.S. Women’s Open’s inaugural visit to the historic Pebble Beach. She will be looking to continue proving herself as a champion, leaving no doubt as to her capabilities.

These top guns will battle it out with 64 other LPGA Tour golfers, with ten more spots reserved for Malaysian and ASEAN players, for the coveted Tiger trophy and a prize pool of $3 million USD. The Maybank Championship 2023 will be a no-cut event set to take place against the stunning setting of KLGCC’s famed West Course. More players will be announced in the coming weeks leading up to the tournament.

Olympian Kelly Tan, who has been instrumental in paving the road for women’s golf in the country, will fly the Malaysian flag high during the competition. The Maybank Ambassador has twice represented Malaysia in the Olympics and has many high LPGA finishes, including runner-up in the 2022 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, and first place result in the Epson Tour’s 2019 Florida’s Natural Charity Classic.

The Maybank Championship 2023 aims to elevate Maybank’s 14-year heritage of top-tier golf tournaments through collaboration with the LPGA Tour. This inclusive stage promotes greatness and cultivates the future of women’s golf with a field of 78 international competitors, fostering talent and cultural interchange.

Maybank welcomes everyone to be part of this prestigious event and show support for their golfing heroes. All attendees are welcomed with unreserved general admission, enabling them to witness world-class golfing action up close. Ticketing options include RM38 Day Pass (entry to only both Thursday and Friday), RM68 Weekend Pass (entry to only both Saturday and Sunday), or RM88 Season Pass (entry for all four days).

To further encourage the participation of families, complimentary entries are available for children under 12, as well as Maybank Cardholders (Debit, Credit & Charge Cards) and MAE App users. This gesture underscores Maybank Championship’s mission to Humanise

Financial Services and ensure that sports is inclusive and accessible to all.

For more information and ticket bookings, visit http://www.maybank.com/championship

