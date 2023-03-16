Jeroen Meijers from the Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team won the Tour de Taiwan 2023 as the annual race series came to an end today with Enrico Zanoncello from Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizane taking the final Stage Five.

After the first KOM at the 25km mark, many breakaway groups continuously attacked, with the peloton eventually letting the breakaway go with a time gap of 2 minutes at one point.

However, the peloton caught up with the breakaway with just 6km left, leading it to an 80-people bunch sprint.

The total distance of 146.44km featured three intermediate sprints and two KOMs, with the race starting from Fo Guang Shan Buddha Museum and finishing at the National Stadium.

The front 80km of the course featured mountainous terrain with two KOMs, with the highest altitude being 540m. The race then moved to flat terrain, with the last few kilometers featuring sharp turns.

In the end, Zanoncello emerged as the stage winner, crossing the finish line with a time of 3:13:20. Hayato Okamoto from Aisan Racing Team finished in second place, with Stefan Kovar from Hrinkow Advarics rounding out the top three.

Stage winner Zanoncello spoke at post-race conference, “at the end of an exciting race, I couldn’t be happier to have claimed my first professional victory at the Tour de Taiwan. My teammates did a great job leading me out for the final 1km, and I was able to make the most of that opportunity. It’s been an incredible experience to race here in Taiwan. Now that the race is over, I’m looking forward to trying some local cuisine, especially the famous beef noodles.”

The Tour de Taiwan was a closely contested race with the general classification competition having a close finish. The top six leaders were separated by a mere 8 seconds, highlighting the fierce competition among the riders.

In the end, it was Jeroen Meijers from Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team who emerged as the overall winner, with a total time of 15:39:49. Jordi Lopez Caravaca from Equipo Kern Pharma finished in second place, only one second behind the leader, with Benjamin Prades Reverter from JCL Team UKYO rounding out the top three, seven seconds behind the leader.

Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team also won the Team General Classification by time, adding to their success in the race. Overall, the Tour de Taiwan provided a thrilling and competitive racing experience, with riders showcasing their skills and determination on a challenging course. Fans were treated to impressive performances throughout the race, making it a memorable event for all involved.

TOUR de TAIWAN 2023

STAGE RESULTS

ZANONCELLO Enrico (Green Project-Bardianicsf-Faizane) 3:13:20 OKAMOTO Hayato (Aisan Racing Team) s.t. KOVAR Stefan (Hrinkow Advarics) s.t.

Individual General Classification by Time (Yellow Jersey): MEIJERS Jeroen (Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team)

General Individual Classification on Points (Green Jersey): ZANONCELLO Enrico (Green Project-Bardianicsf-Faizane)

The Mountain General Classification (Polka-dot Jersey): AITKEN Jack (ST George Continental Cycling Team)

Best Asian Rider Classification (Blue Jersey): CHAIYASOMBAT Thanakhan (Thailand National Team)

Team General Classification By Time

1. Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team 47:00:11

2. Hrinkow Advarics +6

3. Lotto Dstny +19

Like this: Like Loading...