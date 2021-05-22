MELBOURNE City FC are celebrating winning their maiden A-League trophy after Patrick Kisnorbo’s side defeated challengers Central Coast to claim the Premier’s Plate this evening at AAMI Park.

In front of their own supporters, City came out on top of a titanic struggle with the Mariners thanks to a single goal from Craig Noone.

On a special night for City – with striker Jamie Maclaren celebrated before kick-off for getting to 100 A-League goals faster than anyone – history was made for the competition too, marking the first men’s trophy won since the A-League and Westfield W-League became independent on December 31.

For more, please click on https://www.a-league.com.au/news/melbourne-city-fc-claim-a-league-202021-premiership

