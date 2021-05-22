Veterans Stephan Schrock and Neil Etheridge headlined the 25-man squad for the Philippines training camp in Doha, Qatar this week.

The Azkals are holding the camp in Qatar until 31 May 2021 before flying to China for their remaining qualifying matches in Group A of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

They take on Guam (3 June 2021), China (on 9 June 2021) and the Maldives (on 15 June) in Suzhou, China.

“Schrock and Etheridge are the core of this team in terms of the commitment and the things they do to talk to other players,” said Philippines head coach Scott Cooper. – theazkals.com

