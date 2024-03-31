Melbourne City have been crowned Liberty A-League Premiers for 2023-24 after a 2-1 victory over Perth Glory in the final match of the regular season saw them pip Sydney FC following an extraordinary final day.

For more, please click on https://aleagues.com.au/news/a-league-women-premiers-melbourne-city-video-highlights-stott-clearance-sydney-fc-finals/

