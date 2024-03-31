The Vietnam Futsal national team emerged third at the 2024 International Futsal Tournament after conceding a 3-1 loss to powerhouse Iran at the Lanh Binh Thang Stadium.

Vietnam had drawn 2-2 against New Zealand in their first game of the competition before holding Morocco to a 3-3 draw yesterday.

Against Iran, the Vietnam side certainly did not lose their focus where they matched the world no. 7 side for much of the opening quarter before conceding in the 14th minute off a quick counterattack that was finished by Alii Khalivand.

Ali Asghar then finished from close range in the 19th minute to put the score at 2-0 to for Iran.

Two minutes to the end, Behrooz fired in the third goal for Iran before Vietnam then pulled a goal back off power play for captain Duc Hoa to slot in the very last minute of play.

In the other match of the day, Morocco made sure of the championship crown after beating New Zealand 6-2.

FULLTIME RESULTS

Morocco 6-2 New Zealand

Vietnam 1-3 Iran

ROLL OF HONOUR

CHAMPIONS: Morocco

SECOND: Iran

THIRD: Vietnam

FOURTH: New Zealand

#AFF

#VFF

Like this: Like Loading...