The Team, PETRONAS and our logistics partners are working together to deliver the aspiration of a fully biofueled European season following a successful trial in 2022 which saw an 89% reduction in CO₂ freight emissions.

Working together with our Title and Technical Partner PETRONAS, we are committed to a more sustainable future, driven by continuous technical innovation, and pioneering the transition of our team and Formula One to a Net Zero future.

As part of a sport which travels the world to go racing, we are very aware of the logistical impact of our business. Where we need to transport our people and our freight, we are continuously looking for better ways to do so and aiming to be as sustainable as we can across every area of our transportation requirements.

New sustainability exclusions in the Financial Regulations of the sport were approved at the most recent F1 Commission, enabled by constructive cooperation between the FIA, Formula One and the ten teams. They have unlocked opportunities for innovation in sustainability that were previously in conflict with on-track performance. This initiative for a fully biofueled European season is our first of these projects.

Over nine races across Europe, our fleet of Mercedes-Benz Actros trucks, which transport all the freight required for each race, will refuel with HVO100, a second-generation biofuel. From their departure points in the UK and Germany to arriving in Imola and then travelling through Europe, each truck will cover between 9,000 to 10,000 kms, which we aim to be fully powered by HVO100, reducing the emissions for each kilometre covered by 89%.

This is a significant undertaking, with several known challenges to be overcome connected to supply in certain geographies. That’s why we are announcing our ambition of achieving over 60% emissions reduction and 200 tonnes of CO₂ saved at this stage, with full analysis on the final carbon emissions savings and the success of the project to be published at the end of the season.

Our race base generators, used to power our Engineering trucks once they are set up in the Formula One paddock, will also be biofuel powered and served by a dedicated PETRONAS-branded tanker truck from mid-season onwards.

We are taking bold action to address our largest sources of emissions and see sustainable fuels as key to reducing our carbon footprint. After pioneering investment in Sustainable Aviation Fuel, reducing the emissions of our race team personnel air travel footprint by close to 50%, the focus now shifts to lessening the impact of our road-based freight logistics.

Alice Ashpitel, Head of Sustainability at the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team:

“Our aspiration to achieve a fully biofueled European season is a challenging and complex project which has been ongoing behind the scenes at the team for over a year. With the support and collaborative effort of our expert partners, we are tackling a key pillar in our strategy for achieving Net Zero and supporting the wider adoption of HVO100 across the sport and logistics industries.

This project marks another step in our sustainability journey, but we are on a learning curve. From the evidence of our trial, we are excited to see that 89% emissions reduction is possible for every journey that our trucks make, whilst recognising that supply challenges in sourcing HVO100 across Europe remain significant.”

Datuk Sazali Hamzah, Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of PETRONAS Downstream said:

“Today, we are witnessing a significant milestone in the successful use of HVO100 or sustainable fuel in freight transportation for Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team. By offering a solution that is 100% renewable and made from sustainably sourced materials, we help our partners to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 90%.

“This is a testament to our commitment to supporting the motorsport’s ambition towards a sustainable future by leveraging collaborative efforts with our partners including Neste. Together with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, we will continue to progress in the right direction by perfecting our technology to meet the technical challenge presented by the 2026 power unit regulations.”

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO of the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team:

“Motor racing is fuelled by passion and we have a responsibility to use Formula One’s global platform to be more than leaders; we want to be pioneers. Working with our Title and Technical Partner PETRONAS, we see sustainable fuels as central to our Team’s strategy to reduce our largest sources of emissions and achieve Net Zero by 2030.

Working together, we can be fully committed to sustainable high performance. Delivering an 89% reduction in emissions for every kilometre that our trucks travel this summer would be a real achievement for the combined efforts of the Team, PETRONAS and our logistical partners who have worked so hard on this innovative and challenging project.”

Notes:

2022 Biofuels Trial

In September 2022, we concluded a trial in the use of HVO100 in 16 of our race trucks for the final three European races. The trial was designed to understand the level of carbon saving achievable, as well as identifying sourcing challenges. Analysis conducted after the trial concluded the use of HVO100 reduced the freight emissions of the trucks by 89%.

HVO100 Biofuel

Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO100) fuel is made from 100% sustainably sourced renewable raw materials such as waste oils and fats. The use of HVO100 can significantly reduce CO₂ emissions and reduce the impact of freight on local air quality by reducing NO x and particulate emissions. Bioenergy is an important pillar of decarbonisation in the energy transition as a near zero-emission fuel. To get on track with the latest Net Zero scenarios, liquid biofuel consumption will need to quadruple by 2030 with road transport playing a critical role.[1]

Suppliers

The Team would like to thank our Title and Technical Partner PETRONAS, along with the following suppliers including, but not limited to, Neste, Tool Fuel, Portland Fuel, and Eventor for their invaluable support and commitment in supporting our sustainability ambitions.

Sustainability Report

Our next Sustainability Report will be published in July 2023. For further information on our Sustainability ambitions, please visit the Sustainability section of our website.

