Mercedes-EQ’s Nyck de Vries won the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship title at the 2021 BMW i Berlin E-Prix presented by CBMM Niobium in dramatic circumstances as four of his title contenders failed to finish. ROKiT Venturi Racing’s Edoardo Mortara finished second in the Drivers’ standings with Jake Dennis from BMW i Andretti Motorsport in third.
Mercedes-EQ won the Teams Championship with 183 points, followed by Jaguar Racing and DS TECHEETAH rounding up the top three in the standings.
The E-Prix itself was won by ROKiT Venturi Racing’s Norman Nato but drama at the beginning of the race – and the subsequent championship victory for de Vries – dominated proceedings.
Jaguar Racing’s Mitch Evans failed to move from his starting slot, with ROKiT Venturi Racing’s Edoardo Mortara crashing into the back of the Kiwi to force an instant red flag and delay the start of the race.
Both drivers walked from their vehicles with Mortara taken to hospital for precautionary further assessment. The competition for the title was subsequently thrown wide open – as Mortara had begun the race in second place in the standings, with Evans in fourth.
The drama did not end there as BMW i Andretti Motorsport’s Jake Dennis – who began the race in third place in the standings – quickly suffered technical issues, later claiming battery failure while lifting to save energy.
A full course yellow flag was called for as the British driver emerged from his car – evidently furious at his mistake as he threw his race gear to the ground and fell to his knees in disbelief.
It meant that three of the top four going into the Sunday finale were forced out within the first five minutes – and the championship was now de Vries’ to lose.
At the front of the grid, de Vries’ Mercedes-EQ teammate Stoffel Vandoorne – who began the race in P1 having secured the Julius Baer Pole Position – tussled it out with Nato and Nissan e.dams’ Oliver Rowland.
Nato made use of Vandoorne’s slowing pace to take the race lead at the half-way point – with Mahindra Racing’s Alexander Sims in second place having made good use of his ATTACK MODE power boost.
Rowland made smart use of his own power boost – which returned to the usual two four-minute bursts for the Sunday race – to overtake his British compatriot and take second position.
There was further drama as the fourth of de Vries’ title challengers – reigning champion Antonio Felix da Costa of DS TECHEETAH – was forced into the wall while trying to overtake Saturday’s race winner Lucas di Grassi of Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler. The move caused another full course yellow and a penalty for di Grassi.
Amongst all the drama de Vries had snuck into fourth position, taking advantage of the overtaking capabilities at the Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit.
As the cars emerged from the safety car de Vries narrowly avoided a collision with teammate Vandoorne when the two Mercedes-EQ cars were caught on either side of TAG Heuer Porsche’s Andre Lotterer.
And there was no looking back from there as de Vries held on to finish eighth and subsequently become Formula E’s first World Champion – with Nato holding off the challenge from second-placed Rowland and third-placed Vandoorne to win Round 15 itself.
Following Nato’s maiden victory, ROKiT Venturi Racing’s Team Principle Susie Wolff collected the team’s second trophy of the season.
Fastest Lap Group in Qualifying (1 point)
Stoffel Vandoorne 1:06.678s
Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team
Julius Baer Pole Position (3 points)
Stoffel Vandoorne 1:06.794s
Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team
TAG Heuer Fastest Lap (1 point)
René Rast 1:08.486s
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
“I’m lost for words. It’s been such a tough season with highs and lows. Everything came down to the last race and I think we had a lot of fortune on our side today with everything that happened. I’m glad that everyone is OK from the incident at the start. I think we drove an incredible race, we had really good pace in the car, but at the same time, I felt like a target as well, it seemed like nobody was really respecting anything. So, at this point I just wanted to bring it home. My team were telling me to fight Jean-Eric Vergne, but I wasn’t sure why it was important, so I was getting frustrated that they didn’t want to tell me. Then the other drivers kept hitting me; left, right, front, rear. I wasn’t really happy with that, so I was a bit grumpy straight after the race. But now it’s starting to sink in.” –NYCK DE VRIES – MERCEDES-EQ FORMULA E TEAM
FINAL CLASSIFICATION
1
|
Norman Nato
|
ROKiT Venturi Racing
|
1:11:57.152
|
(25)
|
2
|
Oliver Rowland
|
Nissan e.dams
|
+2.270s
|
(18)
|
3
|
Stoffel Vandoorne
|
Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team
|
+2.837s
|
(19)
|
4
|
André Lotterer
|
TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team
|
+7.105s
|
(12)
|
5
|
Alexander Sims
|
Mahindra Racing
|
+8.453s
|
(10)
|
6
|
Pascal Wehrlein
|
TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team
|
+8.847s
|
(8)
|
7
|
Sam Bird
|
Jaguar Racing
|
+10.473s
|
(6)
|
8
|
Nyck de Vries
|
Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team
|
+11.108s
|
(4)
|
9
|
René Rast
|
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
|
+12.189s
|
(3)
|
10
|
Tom Blomqvist
|
NIO 333 FE Team
|
+12.679s
|
(1)
|
11
|
Jean-Éric Vergne
|
DS TECHEETAH
|
+13.437s
|
(0)
|
12
|
Robin Frijns
|
Envision Virgin Racing
|
+13.748s
|
(0)
|
13
|
Alex Lynn
|
Mahindra Racing
|
+14.366s
|
(0)
|
14
|
Sébastien Buemi
|
Nissan e.dams
|
+14.692S
|
(0)
|
15
|
Maximilian Günther
|
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
|
+15.528s
|
(0)
|
16
|
Joel Eriksson
|
DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT
|
+15.940s
|
(0)
|
17
|
Nick Cassidy
|
Envision Virgin Racing
|
+16.306s
|
(0)
|
18
|
Sérgio Sette Câmara
|
DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT
|
+16.961s
|
(0)
|
19
|
Oliver Turvey
|
NIO 333 FE Team
|
+21.076s
|
(0)
|
20
|
Lucas di Grassi
|
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
|
+35.155s
|
(0)
|
DNF
|
António Félix da Costa
|
DS TECHEETAH
|
DNF
|
(0)
|
DNF
|
Jake Dennis
|
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
|
DNF
|
(0)
|
DNF
|
Mitch Evans
|
Jaguar Racing
|
DNF
|
(0)
|
DNF
|
Edoardo Mortara
|
ROKiT Venturi Racing
|
DNF
|
(0)
|
|
|
|
2020/21 ABB FIA FORMULA E WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
DRIVER STANDINGS
|
|
Nyck de Vries
|
Mercedes-EQ
|
99
|
Edoardo Mortara
|
ROKiT Venturi Racing
|
92
|
Jake Dennis
|
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
|
91
|
Mitch Evans
|
Jaguar Racing
|
90
|
Robin Frijns
|
Envision Virgin Racing
|
89
|
Sam Bird
|
Jaguar Racing
|
87
|
Lucas di Grassi
|
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
|
87
|
António Félix da Costa
|
DS TECHEETAH
|
86
|
Stoffel Vandoorne
|
Mercedes-EQ
|
82
|
Jean-Eric Vergne
|
DS TECHEETAH
|
80
|
Pascal Wehrlein
|
TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team
|
79
|
Alex Lynn
|
Mahindra Racing
|
78
|
Rene Rast
|
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
|
78
|
Oliver Rowland
|
Nissan e.dams
|
77
|
Nick Cassidy
|
Envision Virgin Racing
|
76
|
Maximilian Günther
|
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
|
66
|
André Lotterer
|
TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team
|
58
|
Norman Nato
|
ROKiT Venturi Racing
|
54
|
Alexander Sims
|
Mahindra Racing
|
54
|
Nico Müller
|
DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT
|
30
|
Sébastien Buemi
|
Nissan e.dams
|
20
|
Sérgio Sette Câmara
|
DRAGON / PESNKE AUTOSPORT
|
16
|
Oliver Turvey
|
NIO 333 FE Team
|
13
|
Tom Blomqvist
|
NIO 333 FE Team
|
6
|
Joel Eriksson
|
DRAGON / PESNKE AUTOSPORT
|
1
|
|
|
|
2020/21 ABB FIA FORMULA E WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
TEAM STANDINGS
|
|
Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team
|
181
|
Jaguar Racing
|
177
|
DS TECHEETAH
|
166
|
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
|
165
|
Envision Virgin Racing
|
165
|
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
|
157
|
ROKiT Venturi Racing
|
146
|
TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team
|
137
|
Mahindra Racing
|
132
|
Nissan e.dams
|
97
|
DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT
|
47
|
NIO 333 FE TEAM
|
19
