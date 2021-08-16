Mercedes-EQ’s Nyck de Vries won the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship title at the 2021 BMW i Berlin E-Prix presented by CBMM Niobium in dramatic circumstances as four of his title contenders failed to finish. ROKiT Venturi Racing’s Edoardo Mortara finished second in the Drivers’ standings with Jake Dennis from BMW i Andretti Motorsport in third.

Mercedes-EQ won the Teams Championship with 183 points, followed by Jaguar Racing and DS TECHEETAH rounding up the top three in the standings.

The E-Prix itself was won by ROKiT Venturi Racing’s Norman Nato but drama at the beginning of the race – and the subsequent championship victory for de Vries – dominated proceedings.

Jaguar Racing’s Mitch Evans failed to move from his starting slot, with ROKiT Venturi Racing’s Edoardo Mortara crashing into the back of the Kiwi to force an instant red flag and delay the start of the race.

Both drivers walked from their vehicles with Mortara taken to hospital for precautionary further assessment. The competition for the title was subsequently thrown wide open – as Mortara had begun the race in second place in the standings, with Evans in fourth.

The drama did not end there as BMW i Andretti Motorsport’s Jake Dennis – who began the race in third place in the standings – quickly suffered technical issues, later claiming battery failure while lifting to save energy.

A full course yellow flag was called for as the British driver emerged from his car – evidently furious at his mistake as he threw his race gear to the ground and fell to his knees in disbelief.

It meant that three of the top four going into the Sunday finale were forced out within the first five minutes – and the championship was now de Vries’ to lose.

At the front of the grid, de Vries’ Mercedes-EQ teammate Stoffel Vandoorne – who began the race in P1 having secured the Julius Baer Pole Position – tussled it out with Nato and Nissan e.dams’ Oliver Rowland.

Nato made use of Vandoorne’s slowing pace to take the race lead at the half-way point – with Mahindra Racing’s Alexander Sims in second place having made good use of his ATTACK MODE power boost.

Rowland made smart use of his own power boost – which returned to the usual two four-minute bursts for the Sunday race – to overtake his British compatriot and take second position.

There was further drama as the fourth of de Vries’ title challengers – reigning champion Antonio Felix da Costa of DS TECHEETAH – was forced into the wall while trying to overtake Saturday’s race winner Lucas di Grassi of Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler. The move caused another full course yellow and a penalty for di Grassi.

Amongst all the drama de Vries had snuck into fourth position, taking advantage of the overtaking capabilities at the Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit.

As the cars emerged from the safety car de Vries narrowly avoided a collision with teammate Vandoorne when the two Mercedes-EQ cars were caught on either side of TAG Heuer Porsche’s Andre Lotterer.

And there was no looking back from there as de Vries held on to finish eighth and subsequently become Formula E’s first World Champion – with Nato holding off the challenge from second-placed Rowland and third-placed Vandoorne to win Round 15 itself.

Following Nato’s maiden victory, ROKiT Venturi Racing’s Team Principle Susie Wolff collected the team’s second trophy of the season.

Fastest Lap Group in Qualifying (1 point) Stoffel Vandoorne 1:06.678s Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team Julius Baer Pole Position (3 points) Stoffel Vandoorne 1:06.794s Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team TAG Heuer Fastest Lap (1 point) René Rast 1:08.486s Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler “I’m lost for words. It’s been such a tough season with highs and lows. Everything came down to the last race and I think we had a lot of fortune on our side today with everything that happened. I’m glad that everyone is OK from the incident at the start. I think we drove an incredible race, we had really good pace in the car, but at the same time, I felt like a target as well, it seemed like nobody was really respecting anything. So, at this point I just wanted to bring it home. My team were telling me to fight Jean-Eric Vergne, but I wasn’t sure why it was important, so I was getting frustrated that they didn’t want to tell me. Then the other drivers kept hitting me; left, right, front, rear. I wasn’t really happy with that, so I was a bit grumpy straight after the race. But now it’s starting to sink in.” –NYCK DE VRIES – MERCEDES-EQ FORMULA E TEAM RACE RESULTS FINAL CLASSIFICATION 1 Norman Nato ROKiT Venturi Racing 1:11:57.152 (25) 2 Oliver Rowland Nissan e.dams +2.270s (18) 3 Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team +2.837s (19) 4 André Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team +7.105s (12) 5 Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing +8.453s (10) 6 Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team +8.847s (8) 7 Sam Bird Jaguar Racing +10.473s (6) 8 Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team +11.108s (4) 9 René Rast Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler +12.189s (3) 10 Tom Blomqvist NIO 333 FE Team +12.679s (1) 11 Jean-Éric Vergne DS TECHEETAH +13.437s (0) 12 Robin Frijns Envision Virgin Racing +13.748s (0) 13 Alex Lynn Mahindra Racing +14.366s (0) 14 Sébastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +14.692S (0) 15 Maximilian Günther BMW i Andretti Motorsport +15.528s (0) 16 Joel Eriksson DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT +15.940s (0) 17 Nick Cassidy Envision Virgin Racing +16.306s (0) 18 Sérgio Sette Câmara DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT +16.961s (0) 19 Oliver Turvey NIO 333 FE Team +21.076s (0) 20 Lucas di Grassi Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler +35.155s (0) DNF António Félix da Costa DS TECHEETAH DNF (0) DNF Jake Dennis BMW i Andretti Motorsport DNF (0) DNF Mitch Evans Jaguar Racing DNF (0) DNF Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing DNF (0) 2020/21 ABB FIA FORMULA E WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP DRIVER STANDINGS Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ 99 Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing 92 Jake Dennis BMW i Andretti Motorsport 91 Mitch Evans Jaguar Racing 90 Robin Frijns Envision Virgin Racing 89 Sam Bird Jaguar Racing 87 Lucas di Grassi Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler 87 António Félix da Costa DS TECHEETAH 86 Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ 82 Jean-Eric Vergne DS TECHEETAH 80 Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team 79 Alex Lynn Mahindra Racing 78 Rene Rast Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler 78 Oliver Rowland Nissan e.dams 77 Nick Cassidy Envision Virgin Racing 76 Maximilian Günther BMW i Andretti Motorsport 66 André Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team 58 Norman Nato ROKiT Venturi Racing 54 Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing 54 Nico Müller DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT 30 Sébastien Buemi Nissan e.dams 20 Sérgio Sette Câmara DRAGON / PESNKE AUTOSPORT 16 Oliver Turvey NIO 333 FE Team 13 Tom Blomqvist NIO 333 FE Team 6 Joel Eriksson DRAGON / PESNKE AUTOSPORT 1 2020/21 ABB FIA FORMULA E WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM STANDINGS Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team 181 Jaguar Racing 177 DS TECHEETAH 166 Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler 165 Envision Virgin Racing 165 BMW i Andretti Motorsport 157 ROKiT Venturi Racing 146 TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team 137 Mahindra Racing 132 Nissan e.dams 97 DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT 47 NIO 333 FE TEAM 19

